John Stockwell

John began his broadcasting career at WJR as a news anchor and reporter in 1998. During his tenure there, John won a number of awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and Associated Press. In addition, John earned an Edward R. Murrow award for best newscast. In 2010, John made the decision to start working behind the scenes in digital media and video production. You’ll hear John on WEMU as a feature reporter, host, and news anchor.

John has earned a B.A. in Theatre from the University of Toledo, a Radio Diploma from the Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts, an M.A. in Theology from Catholic International University, and a M.A. in Pastoral Studies from Sacred Heart Major Seminary. He lives locally with his wife, son, and two cats.

John’s hobbies include cooking, taking pilgrimages (Poland has been his favorite), and entertaining in his state of the art karaoke lounge at home.