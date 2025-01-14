Retro-style license plates returning to Michigan

Starting next month, the State of Michigan will be re-issuing more classic license plates.

Michigan residents will have the opportunity to purchase a white-on-black plate design that was originally issued in the late '70s and early '80s, as well as the white-on-blue Great Lakes plate that was on Michigan cars from 1983 until 2007

And state officials say the popular 1976 Michigan license plate celebrating the nation's bicentennial will make a return in 2026.

The plates cost more than traditional ones, but state officials say the extra revenue from the legacy plates helps fund state infrastructure projects.

Full details can be found here.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org