Retro-style license plates returning to Michigan

89.1 WEMU | By John Stockwell
Published January 14, 2025 at 6:36 AM EST
A white-on-black Michigan license plate initially issued between 1979 to 1983 will soon be available again under a new state law
Michigan Senate Fiscal Agency
Starting next month, the State of Michigan will be re-issuing more classic license plates.

Michigan residents will have the opportunity to purchase a white-on-black plate design that was originally issued in the late '70s and early '80s, as well as the white-on-blue Great Lakes plate that was on Michigan cars from 1983 until 2007

And state officials say the popular 1976 Michigan license plate celebrating the nation's bicentennial will make a return in 2026.

The plates cost more than traditional ones, but state officials say the extra revenue from the legacy plates helps fund state infrastructure projects.

Full details can be found here.

