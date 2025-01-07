Inside the daytime warming shelter at the Ypsilanti Freighthouse

With daytime high temperatures in the 20’s, many residents are seeking out shelters as a way to get out of the cold and get some basic necessities. WEMU’s John Stockwell visited once such place recently.

The Ypsilanti Freighthouse began operation in 1878 when goods were shipped around America via train. Now, nearly 150 years later, the space is owned by the city and watched over by the Friends of the Ypsilanti Freighthouse, where private and community events are held throughout the year. But the Freighthouse also serves another purpose. It serves as a daytime warming center for residents in need during the cold Michigan winters. I stopped by the center to take a look around. And while the outside of the building is just basic bricks, the inside was spacious, clean, warm and welcoming with tasteful lighting, tables offering various services and volunteers moving about. I was welcomed by Kailyn, a staff member, who gave me the lay of the land.

John Stockwell: "Can you tell me about this space if you know about it? Where exactly are we? You know, in this building. Where are we standing right now?"



Kailyn: "Well, right now, we are standing in... it's called the Freighthouse because it used to be essentially a freight car that has been repurposed to show the historical nature of Ypsi and that we are right here in Depot Town, where there's a train that passes through about every couple of hours. I know all of our folks actually kind of like to see and be. And so, this space has turned into a focal point, I think, for the city, in terms of having weddings here and events and celebrations and now can also serve as a place for the community to flourish."



JS: "What are some of the different stories you hear that bring somebody here?"



Kailyn: "So, many of our folks are single people for the most part. So, they are men or women who have been some have been through accidents or some tragedies, either deaths in the family or I've had people come here who their apartments have burned down. And they have nowhere else to go. I have people who are here who are just out of either prison or rehabs or other places who are trying to find a stable place to be and to exist. And there are some folks who have been living on the streets for many years who have come here who have not been able to be helped by the county's resources in getting housing."

John Stockwell / 89.1 WEMU Inside the Ypsilanti Freighthouse.

And volunteers of varying skill sets are needed.

"We enjoy people bringing what they want to the Freighthouse. So, if there's a special kind of like skill that you have, such as knitting or something like that, and you want to start knitting or show other people how to do that. We enjoy engaging with our guests here in the best way. However, if you want to go into the back and help serve food, keep things clean, or welcome guests up at the front desk, all of those things are important, too."

Something I found very interesting, as Kailyn pointed out, that many of the volunteers are former guests.

"When people finally do end up getting their housing, what they want to do is they want to come back here. They see this place as a place where their family is, where their community is, and they know what other people out here need and they want to give back in the same way that they had been given too."

One of the people that likes to give back is Ty. He told me he used to come to the rate house for support, but now he has a place to live and returns to the center to volunteer.

"I actually lived on the floor here once upon a time until I got my stuff together. That's basically my history. I discovered it like three years ago."

And what does he like to do when he volunteers?

"Bring in groceries. I help with the food, storing it, clean-up cooking some time, whatever."

John Stockwell / 89.1 WEMU Inside the Ypsilanti Freighthouse.

As I walked further into the space, I met up with George, who is stirring a large metal pot of delicious looking meat and sauce.

JS: "What is the food that's being prepared today? What do we got going on?"



George: "Today, we have a tater tot bar with a side of mac and cheese."



JS: "How did you find out about the center? Tell me about it."



George: "Well, I'm currently homeless myself. So, I mean, I go around looking for resources to help me and help other people like me. And I stumbled upon the warmness in the Freighthouse here."



JS: "How much food do you need to get when you're coming in?"



George: "I say we make food for at least about 60 to 70 people."



JS: "And what do people say when they come through and they get some food from you?"



George "Oh, they're very grateful for it. They thank us."

Nearby, I caught up with Daniel Kelly, who is the executive director of the county's Shelter Association. He made the point that daytime help is sometimes overlooked.

"We all take for granted that having a nice, warm place to go to have a place to lay your head at night. We all think about that, but we often don't think about it during the day."

As my visit drew to a close, I met up with Talo, a staff member who told me why she likes it there.

"I just, in life, I love hosting and being amongst neighbors and friends and community. And so, I think just hanging out and having a hot cup in the winter season and having a great time, like conversing and playing games and, yeah, sharing stories with each other."

John Stockwell / 89.1 WEMU Free clothing offered at the Ypsilanti Freighthouse.

The Freighthouse is open as a warming center Monday through Thursday from 8 AM to 6 PM until March 28th. Those interested in volunteering can go to annarborshelter.org.

