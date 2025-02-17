City of Ypsilanti opening waitlist for its air conditioner assistance service

With temperatures falling onto the single digits this week, air conditioning may be the last thing on the minds of area residents. However, the waiting list for a popular City of Ypsilanti air conditioner assistance program opens tomorrow.

The program offers central air conditioner installations for eligible residents. Work offered will be based on a documented medical need, as well as the age of the applicant and other household members. Other requirements can be found on the city’s website.

Rental properties are not eligible.

The waitlist will open Tuesday, from noon until 4 PM, or until filled.

The list can be accessed by going to the city’s official website or by calling 734-544-3008 during that time.

