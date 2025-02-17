© 2025 WEMU
School Closing Information

City of Ypsilanti opening waitlist for its air conditioner assistance service

89.1 WEMU | By John Stockwell
Published February 17, 2025 at 6:57 AM EST
An air conditioner sitting outside of a house.
ITOLDYA
An air conditioner sitting outside of a house.

With temperatures falling onto the single digits this week, air conditioning may be the last thing on the minds of area residents. However, the waiting list for a popular City of Ypsilanti air conditioner assistance program opens tomorrow.

The program offers central air conditioner installations for eligible residents. Work offered will be based on a documented medical need, as well as the age of the applicant and other household members. Other requirements can be found on the city’s website.

Rental properties are not eligible.

The waitlist will open Tuesday, from noon until 4 PM, or until filled.

The list can be accessed by going to the city’s official website or by calling 734-544-3008 during that time.

John Stockwell
John began his broadcasting career at WJR as a news anchor and reporter in 1998. During his tenure there, John won a number of awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and Associated Press. In addition, John earned an Edward R. Murrow award for best newscast. In 2010, John made the decision to start working behind the scenes in digital media and video production. You’ll hear John on WEMU as a feature reporter, host, and news anchor.
