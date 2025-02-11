© 2025 WEMU
School Closing Information

Ypsilanti City Council approves DTE to help city find ways to save energy

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published February 11, 2025 at 6:17 AM EST
Utility meter reading
Stockcake
Utility meter reading

The Ypsilanti City Council unanimously approved allowing DTE Energy to find ways for the city to save energy and money.

DTE Energy proposed to Ypsilanti City Council a pilot program for them to look through city buildings for energy inefficiencies. DTE plans to inspect heating/cooling systems, light bulbs, and energy consumption at various points of the day.

City Council Member Amber Fellows says while it’s nice for the private sector to help, she would like to see more local government programs to save energy.

“I just want to elevate that there are other community initiatives to municipalize energy in Ann Arbor, and I would be interested in bringing similar initiatives to Ypsilanti.”

Fellows says if DTE’s evaluation goes well for the city, residents might see a reduction in taxes on city services.

