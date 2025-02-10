Washtenaw United: February is 2-1-1 Awareness Month

ABOUT TASHA BALL:

"As the Director of 2-1-1 Operations for United Way for Southeastern Michigan (UWSEM) in Detroit, MI, I lead the daily operations of our 2-1-1 contact center, overseeing the delivery of critical resources and support across five counties. Our work directly impacts a large and diverse population, helping individuals access vital health and human programs and services."

"I began my career at UWSEM as a temporary staff member in the LSP program, where I quickly found my passion for helping people both over the phone and face-to-face. Within a year, I transitioned to a permanent role as a team leader in the phone center, where I built on my experience and deepened my knowledge through I & R (Information and Referral) training."

"My growth continued as I moved into the 2-1-1 contact center as a supervisor, where I focused on coaching, staff development, and leading a variety of operational projects. Today, as Director, I’m accountable for all aspects of our 2-1-1 operations, supporting strategies, ensuring the integrity and accuracy of our records and continuously improving our services to meet the evolving needs of our community."

David Fair: Help is just a phone call away. We've all heard that from time to time. Sometimes, though, the situation is such that you're not sure where to call. I'm David Fair, and this is 89 one WEMU's Washtenaw United. The three numbers to remember are 2-1-1. Calling that number puts you in touch with the service that can quickly connect you to critical service needs. The 2-1-1 program is free, and it's confidential information. It's a referral service available throughout the U.S. and parts of Canada. Here in our part of the world, the United Way for Southeastern Michigan oversees the program, and it's our guest who is in charge. Tasha Ball is the organization's director of 2-1-1 operations. And welcome to we have you, Tasha! I appreciate your time!

Tasha Ball: Thank you for having me this morning! I appreciate it!

David Fair: Well, I wonder how much you can tell about Washtenaw County and its residents by looking at the number of calls made to 2-1-1 each year. Does it tell you a story?

Tasha Ball: So, in Washtenaw County, it tells us that, no matter where you're from, there's people in need. So, in Washtenaw County, we've taken over 4500 calls in 2024. That's up from the years prior, and we gave out over 9000 referrals. So, in Washtenaw, the top referrals for that county is tax preparation. And right now is a great time to call. We schedule those tax appointments. You know, we want people to make sure that they get that tax return.

David Fair: Right.

Tasha Ball: Utility assistance, everything on the rise, basic needs. Utility assistance is a big one. And we've seen the price of housing go up. So, people in Washtenaw have been calling for housing assistance as well.

David Fair: I am curious as to how familiar the Washtenaw County community actually is with 2-1-1 and the services that are available. Do you find that it is unknown to portions of the local community and perhaps there are far more people in need that aren't getting assistance?

Tasha Ball: Yes. That is one of the biggest challenges, right? Lack of awareness and people thinking that they can't call for help. Everyone needs help from time to time. And calling 2-1-1, you call, you get an advocate that's going to talk to you in a person-centered approach, nonjudgmental, and take care of that need, if at all possible. You know, in ALICE households, people think, "Oh, I may make too much." You never know. If you don't know where to go to, 2-1-1 is there to direct you.

David Fair: So, when we dial 2-1-1 and we get that person on the other end of the line, what is the scope of resources that they can connect me with?

Tasha Ball: So, in 2-1-1, when you call, if anything that's health and human service related, such as food, housing, utility assistance, childcare and more. And not only that, 2-1-1 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days. We are here every day all day to answer that call.

David Fair: Washtenaw United and our conversation with Tasha Ball continues on 89 one WEMU. Tasha is director of 2-1-1 operations with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan. And you touched on "nonjudgmental help desk". It's been my experience that when I need to ask for help, I am more comfortable asking someone who may have experienced something similar to what I go through. So, do you find that those who have asked for help from 2-1-1 come back and actually help serve the help line and have that kind of personal experience?

Tasha Ball: Yes, we do actually have aces that have been a caller before. Me, myself. I called 2-1-1 before. I found myself unemployed. I have been working since a very young age and just got a home a needed a hot water heater. And sometimes, we may not be able to assist, but that person listened to me and talked to me as an individual. They gave me hope and had me understand it's going to be okay. And then, by the grace of God, I was able to get a job in our utility department through a temporary agency. I didn't know that was who I called. And then, once I started doing the work, I found my passion. It was satisfying work, and that led me to where I am today. It doesn't feel like work.

David Fair: Yeah. I was going to say I find the story inspirational, and I want to follow it further. How does that personal experience play into how you approach your role as director of 2-1-1 operations?

Tasha Ball: So, when we're interviewing and hiring, we look for that compassionate person and that empathetic person because that person on the other end of the phone, it may be their first time asking for help. So, we want to make sure that the person that you are speaking with, they're going to give you that compassion and not treat you like a number. That last call--we want them to be treated like it's the first call of the day because it's hard for people to ask for help.

David Fair: I was going to say it's hard for anybody. It is, for some reason, been stigmatized, and we kind of judge ourselves through that process. Once again, this is WEMU's Washtenaw United, and we're looking at the 2-1-1 information and referral service with the United Way's Tasha Ball. And, Tasha, as I talk about stigma to needing assistance, how can and how does the staff and helpline operators go about recognizing that someone is having that kind of difficulty overcoming it and helping them through the process?

Tasha Ball: So, the first step is they're going to have a regular conversation. You're going to talk to that person and build that rapport. So, it's person-centered. We don't focus on the problem. We focus on the person because you're that person with that problem. You're not that problem. And they're going to talk to them again. Conversation. Nonjudgmental. And understanding that you too may need help one day. So, that's how we train our staff to talk to those people, those callers. We call them people that call us every day.

David Fair: And, again, this is an information and referral service. And if I overcome that barrier of stigma and pride and I make the call, some of the needs are more immediate: as you mentioned, housing or food, utility assistance. You certainly don't want your lights turned off. How quick is the turnaround in finding the resources necessary to give the help?

Tasha Ball: So, in information and referral, we empower those individuals to make a choice. So, we give them up to three referrals to make that choice. So, we talk to them about what they're going to need when they call those agencies. We're going to let you know the eligibility requirements and the steps they go about it. But what we are going to do is empower you. We're not going to take away your right to choose. So, we give you an option of those up to three referrals. You make that choice, and we pride you on giving them a call right away. And if you're calling for food and you need that immediate assistance, we're going to give you the agencies that can help you immediately in an immediate need. We're not going to send you somewhere that if you need food that can't help you for weeks out. We're going to give you those resources that can help you immediately.

David Fair: And is there follow-up on the part of 2-1-1 to see if the need was met?

Tasha Ball: Yes, there is. Some follow-ups are mandatory. In the case of abuse, we will make sure we follow up to make sure that child or that elder has been taken care of. We will follow up for domestic abuse because we don't want that victim to be in trouble. And then, we do random follow-ups. So, about 30% or more of our calls get a follow-up to ensure that, first, everything is on it. Secondly, we treat you fairly because we want to make sure that we're doing the best we can. And then, we want to make sure if there's any additional needs that you may have at that time, because if there's any additional needs, we want to address that as well.

David Fair: Well, throughout the course of our conversation, I neglected to mention that February is actually 2-1-1 Awareness Month. Aside from talking with people like me, what efforts are underway to better educate the public about the 2-1-1 service and all that is available?

Tasha Ball: During 2-1-1 Awareness Month, we do media blasts. I talk to people like you, and thank you again for having me. February 19th is Fall in Love with 2-1-1 Day in Lansing with the legislators, so we can get that out to make sure that we can continue on with 2-1-1. Again, people don't know about 2-1-1, so we try to make sure we're blasting with social media. We're talking to people like you. We're out there in the community just saying, "Hey, give us a call!" Because we know the need is great. People out there just don't know where to go.

David Fair: Well, Tasha, thank you so much for giving me an education today and educating all who hear us! And I thank you for your time! It's been good talking with you!

Tasha Ball: Have a great day!

David Fair: That is Tasha Ball, director of 2-1-1 operations for the United Way for Southeastern Michigan. She's been our guest on Washtenaw United. Again, February is 2-1-1 Awareness Month. And if you'd like more information, just stop by our website at wemu.org. I'm David Fair, and I invite you to join us next Monday for another edition of Washtenaw United. You hear it only on your community NPR station, 89 one WEMU FM Ypsilanti. Celebrating 60 years of broadcasting from the campus of Eastern Michigan University!

