Dexter’s Gordon Hall restoration stymied by federal cuts

Restoration efforts for the City of Dexter’s historic Gordon Hall have become slower than expected due to federal budget cuts affecting historical preservation grants.

Gordon Hall housed the City of Dexter’s first mayor and founder, Samuel W. Dexter, and his family. The Dexter Historical Society is seeking grants to renovate Gordon Hall by updating its electrical system, adding a lift, and hiring a historical architect to redo the interior.

Vice-President of the Dexter Historical Society, Beverly Hill says securing grants is increasingly difficult this year due to federal cuts. She says they are exploring other funding options.

“We’re at a standstill. We do a lot of fundraising. The Dexter and surrounding communities are very supportive.”

Hill says, thanks to community support and the most recent grant secured by the society from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s State Historic Preservation Office, plans for the renovation of Gordon Hall are on track for 2026.

