New round of artist sculptures coming to decorate Dexter's walkways

The Dexter City Council tonight is expected to approve the next round of artist sculptures to displayed around town.

There are five temporary sculpture locations in Dexter with the possibility of a sixth on the way. They are installed at locations around town that see a lot of foot traffic, including Clock Tower Plaza downtown and Mill Creek Park.

Assistant city manager Josh Tanghe says the artists receive a $900 stipend, and signs are erected next to the sculptures.

"And it kind of the gives the name of the piece, the artist and, if the artist want to sell it, we put the price. And if they do, we split it 30/70 with the city, and we put it back in toward artwork."

Tanghe says the temporary sculptures rotate out on a yearly basis. The current exhibits will be taken down during the end of May with the replacements going up in the beginning of June.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

