Dexter considering rezoning of Second Street for downtown corridor

The City of Dexter is looking at ways to transform and rezone the mixed-use area of Second Street outside of downtown.

Dexter city planners are inviting local residents to walk with them through Second Street between Central and Inverness Street to gauge their interest in building changes. The neighborhood currently consists mostly of single-family homes and some commercial businesses.

Associate Planner Jenna Elswick says residents living on Second Street don’t have to worry about losing their homes due to any proposed changes.

“The city can never go up to a property owner and be like, ‘Yup, you need to sell because where we want to do this or that.’ So, it’s part of our master plan. It’s a long-range plan generally looking out at 20-plus years.”

Elswick says Second Street feels isolated, but with rezoning, it could join the Dexter neighborhood fabric.

