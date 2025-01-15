© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

Dexter residents can now stop home soliciting

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 15, 2025 at 6:03 AM EST
Downtown Dexter.
City of Dexter
/
dextermi.gov
Downtown Dexter.

The Dexter City Council has approved a new ordinance to tighten the rules for door-to-door salespeople.

For a couple of years, Dexter officials have been hearing complaints from residents about solicitors and how they can keep peddlers from knocking on their doors. The ordinance creates an opt-out list for salespeople who have been licensed by the city.

City Manager Justin Breyer says it also clears up language as to what is and isn’t allowed.

“It does clarify penalties for folks who go door-to-door without receiving a permit first. And then, for those who do come in and apply for a permit to go door-to-door, they would be subject to the list that we would create from residents who are opting out.”

The opt-out form will be available online or residents can write or email the city to be added to the list. It does not apply to religious, political, or citizen action groups.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News dexterCity of DexterDexter City CouncilJustin BreyerOrdinance
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content