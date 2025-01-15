Dexter residents can now stop home soliciting

The Dexter City Council has approved a new ordinance to tighten the rules for door-to-door salespeople.

For a couple of years, Dexter officials have been hearing complaints from residents about solicitors and how they can keep peddlers from knocking on their doors. The ordinance creates an opt-out list for salespeople who have been licensed by the city.

City Manager Justin Breyer says it also clears up language as to what is and isn’t allowed.

“It does clarify penalties for folks who go door-to-door without receiving a permit first. And then, for those who do come in and apply for a permit to go door-to-door, they would be subject to the list that we would create from residents who are opting out.”

The opt-out form will be available online or residents can write or email the city to be added to the list. It does not apply to religious, political, or citizen action groups.

