Dexter City Council to discuss ordinance allowing residents to opt out of solicitations

The City of Dexter is considering a “no-knock” ordinance that would allow residents to prevent solicitors visiting their residence.

City Manager Justin Breyer says staff has received a number of calls and complaints regarding door-to-door salespeople. A new ordinance would establish a “solicitation opt-out” form that residents and landlords could sign to prevent such peddlers and solicitors from contacting them.

Breyer says it’s similar to what other cities like Novi already have on the books.

“Essentially, what it does is whenever someone applies to receive a hawker-peddler permit from the city, we provide them with a list and those addresses are essentially off limits to them.”

Religious and political organizations would be exempt from the opt-out. They are protected by federal and state law.

The City Council has set January 13th for a public hearing and possible vote.

