Michigan House Democrats introduce 'Freedom to Read Act' to protect LGBT literature

Michigan House Democrats have announced a bill that would protect public libraries from demands of LGBT books being pulled from their shelves.

Michigan Democrats are looking to pass the "Freedom to Read Act" before January when House Republicans will take majority.

Dexter District Library Director Paul McCann says the legislation would ensure only those in the local community and who’ve read the material in question can issue takedown requests. He says this will protect librarians from outside interests seeking to influence their collections.

“With the internet, it’s very easy for national groups--groups outside local areas--to inundate public local libraries with requests to remove materials from the collection.”

McCann adds while the Dexter Library hasn’t experienced major issues concerning LGBT topics, it’s good to codify into law safeguards and procedures regarding book removals.

