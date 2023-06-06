Washtenaw County to raise flag to celebrate Pride Month and combat anti-LGBTQ+ bias

Municipalities across Washtenaw County are speaking out against growing anti-LGBTQ sentiment during Pride Month. At the county level, voices of concern will be raised along with a flag raising this Friday.

Ninth District County Commissioner Katie Scott says, as the only LGBTQ-plus elected representative at the county level, it’s important for her to share the message.

She has watched as anti-pride sentiment increases nationwide. And she says it's important for those in the local LGBTQ community to know that Washtenaw County welcomes them, that the county sees them, and wants to them to live their full authentic life here.

"And to have people know about that visibility in our community that we are just normal folks like them who are very much still attacked for who we are and who we love."

Scott says all are invited to the flag raising this Friday at 9 AM in front of the Washtenaw County administration building.

