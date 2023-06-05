Unemployment in Washtenaw County among lowest in the state

Unemployment rates are dropping across many Michigan municipalities, including Washtenaw County, which is experiencing its lowest April unemployment in over a decade and one of the lowest rates in the state.

Local economic development officials concede that Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County have a leg up on many municipalities across the state because of a diversified employment base.

Melissa Sheldon, Director of Research for Ann Arbor SPARK, says the local employment sector has a mix of public universities, manufacturing, strong R&D, life sciences, tech and health care.

As a result, she says…

“According to our partners at the state, Washtenaw’s April unemployment rate of 2.5% is the 8th lowest rate among Michigan counties, so across the entire state.”



She says the county’s 2.5% unemployment rate in April is the county’s lowest yearly rate since 2020.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org