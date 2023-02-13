Unemployment rate remains steady in Washtenaw County

Jobless claims are on the rise nationally, but that isn’t the case for Washtenaw County.

While jobless claims rose by 6% this week, according to the latest data from the Federal Department of Labor, local unemployment figures have remained steady in Washtenaw County.

Terry Brinkman is a data specialist for the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development. He says that’s partly because Washtenaw has such a strong local economy.

“I think the two universities and other aspects of the economy basically stabilize the economy and provide a very stable unemployment rate."

Brinkman says overall, Washtenaw County’s unemployment has been hovering around 3 percent, or roughly half a percentage point below the national average.

