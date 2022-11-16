UIA to replace current unemployment system

Michigan’s “Unemployment Insurance Agency” took a step toward replacing its current user interface system Tuesday.

The agency announced the company “Deloitte” has won a bid to create the state’s next system for handling unemployment claims and data.

UIA Director Julia Dale says there’s a lot of work to be done before the state can make the switch by its goal of 2025.

“We’re making sure that we have our workflows and work processes well documented. We’re making sure that we’re looking at data that might need to be cleaned up. We’re going to be sitting down with the vendor and going through each of the different areas, you know we have claims and we have fraud investigations.”

Between 2013 and 2015, a computer glitch under the current system led to thousands of people wrongly being accused of fraud.

