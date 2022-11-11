Michigan Supreme Court returns U-M gun case to lower court

The unsigned court order instructs the Michigan Court of Appeals to consider whether the U-M policy violates a US Supreme Court decision.

The US Supreme Court– in a case from New York -- struck down many gun restrictions. An Ann Arbor resident sued U-M, arguing he has the right to openly carry a gun on campus.

U-M bans guns on campus without special permission. The university says it’s exempt from a state law that bans local open carry restrictions. And that’s because a public university is not a local government.

The Michigan Court of Appeals upheld the policy in 2017 with a 2-to-1 decision.

Justice Richard Bernstein did not participate in the case. His brother sits on the U-M Board of Regents.

