Deadline in UIA class action suit approaches

Less than two weeks remain to sign onto a settlement with the state over wrongful accusations of unemployment fraud.

The class action settlement is for anyone who feels they wrongly faced accusations of unemployment fraud between 2013 and 2015. After years of litigation, the “Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency” last fall agreed to pay out $20 million, split among those affected.

The agency is blaming the problem on its data management system. The state has begun shifting to a new one.

During routine checks of benefit eligibility, the old software wrongly accused around 40,000 residents of fraud during a nearly two-year span.

The deadline to register for settlement money is next Wednesday on April 5th.

