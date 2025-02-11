© 2025 WEMU
City of Dexter swears in new council member

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 11, 2025 at 6:18 AM EST
Dexter City Council swears in new member Pavlo Papov.
City of Dexter
/
Zoom
Dexter City Council swears in new member Pavlo Papov.

The Dexter City Council has appointed resident Pavlo Papov as its newest member, replacing the departed Zach Michels.

Papov has lived in Dexter since 2019 and has a background as a Civil Affairs Officer for the U.S. Army. He was one of seven residents who applied for the seat.

Mayor Shawn Keough says it was not an easy decision of whom to nominate.

“Last weekend, I was able to meet with all seven people. We have wonderful, wonderful people in this town. All seven of them could represent the other citizens of Dexter.”

Keough says he hopes the other candidates will remain active in Dexter, including volunteering to serve in other capacities.

The council appointed Papov unanimously Monday night, and he was immediately sworn-in to his position. He will remain on council until the November 2026 election.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
