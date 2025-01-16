Dexter seeks new city council member

In the wake of the sudden resignation of Zack Michaels, the Dexter City Council has begun the search for a new board member.

Michaels notified the board of his resignation in an email on January 7th. Michaels, who was reelected in November, did not offer a reason for his departure.

Eligible candidates must be over 18 and have been a resident of Dexter for at least one year.

City Manager Justin Breyer says applicants should send a letter of interest to him by 3 PM, January 27th. The names will be presented to the city council that evening.

“From there, the city council will consider the applications. The mayor will make a recommendation to the city council for a candidate. And then, the city council will vote on the appointment and hopefully make a selection.”

Whomever is appointed will serve until the next city election in November 2026. The council has 60 days to fill the vacancy.

