Groves Farm in Northfield Township may become a local historic district

Washtenaw County officials are in the process of possibly classifying Groves Farm in Northfield Township as a local historic district.

Groves Farm was founded over 200 years ago as a farmstead for the Groves family.

Kat Slocum is the Historic Preservation Specialist for Washtenaw County. She says listing the site as a local historic district provides legal protection against demolition and redevelopment.

She adds Groves Farm was a place of numerous interactions and trades with the Anishinaabe tribe.

“This site is actually a very interesting narrative that goes all the way from the founding of Washtenaw County to the present day. So, it does include that native component, and we did include some of those excerpts from the diaries of the Groves family which discuss that.”

On April 9th, after a public meeting where the Groves Farm Study Committee presents historical findings, the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners will deliberate on the conservation status of Groves Farm.

