City of Ypsilanti seeking community input on parks, recreation and public art

Ypsilanti officials are seeking local opinions on the city’s parks, recreation and public art initiatives.

The City of Ypsilanti is updating its Parks and Recreation Master Plan to now also include the arts.

Bonnie Wessler is the city’s Public Works Director. She says the city’s art commission has recently been incorporated into its parks and recreation department. She adds the community has a growing desire to enjoy outdoor art displays and performances while enjoying Ypsilanti’s parks.

“The parks are a natural home for art. For things like murals, sculptures, and what have you, it is something that we want to get feedback from. So, we want to hear both about static art, visual arts, but we also want to hear more about performances.”

Residents can share their thoughts about the future of Ypsilanti’s parks on Tuesday evening at a public input meeting at downtown City Hall.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org