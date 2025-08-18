© 2025 WEMU
City of Ypsilanti seeking community input on parks, recreation and public art

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published August 18, 2025 at 6:15 AM EDT
Frog Island Park.
City of Ypsilanti
/
cityofypsilanti.com
Frog Island Park.

Ypsilanti officials are seeking local opinions on the city’s parks, recreation and public art initiatives.

The City of Ypsilanti is updating its Parks and Recreation Master Plan to now also include the arts.

Bonnie Wessler is the city’s Public Works Director. She says the city’s art commission has recently been incorporated into its parks and recreation department. She adds the community has a growing desire to enjoy outdoor art displays and performances while enjoying Ypsilanti’s parks.

“The parks are a natural home for art. For things like murals, sculptures, and what have you, it is something that we want to get feedback from. So, we want to hear both about static art, visual arts, but we also want to hear more about performances.”

Residents can share their thoughts about the future of Ypsilanti’s parks on Tuesday evening at a public input meeting at downtown City Hall.

