Ypsi City Council approves plans to build community and resource center near Depot Town

The Ypsilanti City Council approved plans to build a new community center near Depot Town.

In a unanimous vote by the Ypsilanti City Council, an adaptive reuse planned unit development agreement was signed for the HighScope Community Learning and Resource Center to begin its second phase of construction.

Alejandra Barraza is the President of the HighScope Educational Research Foundation. She says with the city’s approval, HighScope is now able to convert a portion of the vacant Forest Avenue Baptist Church into classrooms and office spaces for local non-profits.

“We have so much space in this building that, at some point, we are looking into being able to offer space to offices that want to bring non-profit ideas to the community.”

Barraza says HighScope will complete the second of four phases of the community center project by early spring 2026. She says if future phases are also approved by Ypsilanti officials, they will include installing green energy systems and an auditorium.

