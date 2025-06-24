City of Ypsilanti receives Michigan DNR grant for urban forestry work

The City of Ypsilanti has received nearly $150,000 in state funding to help support its urban forestry projects for the coming year.

Ypsilanti is one of 15 communities to be given a grant through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Urban and Community Forestry Inflation Reduction Act.

Public Works Director Bonnie Wessler says Ypsilanti officials will use the money to survey the city and determine places that need tree foliage. She says urban tree canopies can provide residents with much-needed relief from sun exposure.

“Street trees help cool down neighborhoods, particularly neighborhoods that might not have as much access to things like air-conditioned homes.”

Wessler says it will take the city about a year to plant new trees since some species are better suited for certain areas. She adds these trees will become a lush urban forest for decades to come.

