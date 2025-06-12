Ypsilanti receives DNR grant for tree canopy

The City of Ypsilanti has been awarded almost $144,000 from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to improve and protect its tree canopy.

The grant will go toward completing a public tree inventory, developing an urban forest management plan and to plant additional trees and train staff. It coincides with the city recently creating a Department of Forestry and establishing the Ypsilanti Tree Fund.

2nd Ward Council member Patrick McLean proposed the amendments. He says the grant is a positive step in the right direction.

“In fact, it does a lot of things I want to do with the forestry department. It sort of lays the groundwork or the foundation for that kind of department or that kind of effort, whether it’s a department or wherever it ends up.”

The city’s Department of Forestry would be responsible for updating and maintaining the tree inventory and providing technical assistance to residents regarding trees on private property.

