Washtenaw County receives EGLE grant for dam removal

The long-awaited removal of the Beyer Dam near Willow Run Airport is a step closer to reality, thanks to a grant from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

The dam was built in 1940 by Henry Ford and is now owned by Washtenaw County. It’s fully depreciated, and even minimal rainfall can cause flooding.

EGLE is providing a $2.5 million grant, and the county is kicking in $250,000.

Water Resources Commissioner Gretchen Driskell says its removal is long overdue.

“It causes a pretty severe backup. There’s very small ability to move the water through the dam. And so, it causes pretty significant backup into the neighborhoods and flooding.”

By removing the dam, they can restore the stream channel and wetland areas between Ecorse Road and Tyler Road, reducing sedimentation and algae-inducing phosphorus entering Belleville Lake.

