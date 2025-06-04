Ypsilanti City Council approves new budget

The Ypsilanti City Council passed a new $53 million budget Wednesday morning while able to protect recycling and youth programs.

The Council was able to cut a little over $500,000 in spending. Proposals to eliminate open police officer positions were rejected, as was one to increase council and mayoral compensation.

Mayor Nicole Brown says she’s happy they were able to reach a deal.

“Again, we don’t always agree, and I think that’s okay. But there was consensus on some real important issues, and I look forward to us trying to work together to make sure that we can meet the needs of as many people as possible.”

The Council also approved that Public Safety and Mental Health Millage funds be prioritized for non-law enforcement services and also to pay for a Public Safety and Health Assessment Plan.

