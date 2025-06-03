City of Ypsilanti looks to close $5 million budget hole

The Ypsilanti City Council tonight will be working to finalize a budget tonight with some amendments and possible spending reductions on the agenda.

During a meeting last month, the Council asked City Manager Andrew Hellenga to draw up budget cuts of $300,000, $500,000 and $750,000 to help make up the city’s $5 million budget shortfall. The proposed reductions range from reducing mini-grants to eliminating recycling services.

Third Ward Council member Desirae Simmons says they’ll need to make sure people are getting the services they deserve.

“Continuing to build a city where people want to live in and where they feel that the services match the taxes that they pay.”

One amendment Simmons plans on proposing is adding $15,000 to the budget for a Public Safety Health Assessment and Plan.

