Downtown Ypsilanti welcomes the new U-M Ypsilanti Health Center

The University of Michigan Ypsilanti Health Center is officially opening its doors Monday at its newest location.

The former location of the Eastern Michigan University College of Business on West Michigan Avenue in downtown Ypsilanti has completed its transformation into the new expanded Ypsilanti Health Center.

Ypsilanti City Manager Andrew Hellenga says now that the health center can see patients, the influx of them and the Michigan Medicine staff will bolster the downtown economy.

“The facility itself will bring roughly about 500 employees to the area each day. And they will, of course, use the downtown businesses and help the business community thrive.”

Hellenga says the move of the Health Center from Arnet Street to downtown will also provide more accessibility for many Ypsilanti residents who live around the downtown area.

The Health Center is triple the size of its previous location.

