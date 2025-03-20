U.S. Rep. Dingell and Gov. Whitmer hold Medicaid roundtable in Ann Arbor

There are over 70,000 people in Washtenaw County who rely on Medicaid for their health insurance. Many of them are children. Michigan 6th Congresswoman Democrat Debbie Dingell says the Republican House budget in Washington would devastate children’s health care coverage.

Dingell held a roundtable on Wednesday with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor. They heard from local and state health care leaders who say cuts to Medicaid funding would force some to close their doors and others sharply reduce services.

University of Michigan Health President Dr. David Miller says Medicaid is essential to providing services.

“Everywhere Medicaid plays a critical role in ensuring not only pediatric care, but care for adults and individuals with chronic conditions across Michigan. These are our friends, our family members, our patients, our communities who we care for every single day.”

Dingell says there are a lot of two-income families with health care, but when they have a child with a serious health issue, Medicaid helps them survive.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

