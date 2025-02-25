© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

Michigan Medicine works on improving patient understanding of medical test results

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published February 25, 2025 at 5:51 AM EST
Vital Medical Documentation for Patient Safety & Compliance.
ACMSO Medical Scribe Training
/
acsmso.org
Vital Medical Documentation for Patient Safety & Compliance.

Hospitals are required to put the results of medical tests in electronic records, often before a doctor has a chance to review them. This can lead to misunderstandings in patients.

Many patients are seeing and reading their test results before their own doctor.

Dr. Cathryn Lapedis, a pathologist with University of Michigan Health, says the reports are not written with the patient in mind.

“We saw that, in the standard reports, people really weren't able to understand basic information about their diagnosis. So, for example, in our standard University report, only 39% of people were able to accurately tell that the report showed cancer.”

Lapedis and her team created patient-friendly pathology reports. In a comparison of prostate cancer reports, 90% of patients were able to accurately identify when it showed cancer.

The feature is not yet available at all hospitals.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News michigan medicineThe University of Michiganhealth carehealth
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
Related Content