Ypsilanti Farmers Market enjoys its newest venue expansion at S. Washington Blvd

This year is a big step for the Ypsilanti Farmers Market as it starts its outdoor season at a new, larger venue on South Washington Boulevard.

The Ypsilanti Farmers Market outdoor marketplace in downtown Ypsilanti can accommodate roughly 90 vendors compared to around 30 at its previous Ypsilanti Freighthouse location.

Julius Buzzard is the executive director for Growing Hope, which operates the Farmers Market. He says Growing Hope can better facilitate a food network by having an office space and access to local produce in the heart of downtown Ypsilanti.

“As we invest in a circular economy, where not only are we getting local produce into our homes, into our schools, into our restaurants throughout our community.”

Buzzard says they currently have over 50 vendors registered this season, and with the location possibly attracting more local sellers, it will vitalize Ypsilanti’s growing community.

