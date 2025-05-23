© 2025 WEMU
Michigan Medicine cuts ribbon on Ypsilanti Health Center

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 23, 2025 at 6:39 AM EDT
Local officials cut the ribbon on Michigan Medicine's new Ypsilanti Health Center.
Local officials cut the ribbon on Michigan Medicine's new Ypsilanti Health Center.
Michigan Medicine's new Ypsilanti Health Center.
Michigan Medicine's new Ypsilanti Health Center.
The welcome sign for Michigan Medicine's new Ypsilanti Health Center.
The welcome sign for Michigan Medicine's new Ypsilanti Health Center.
Local officials and residents gather for the ribbon-cutting of Michigan Medicine's new Ypsilanti Health Center.
Local officials and residents gather for the ribbon-cutting of Michigan Medicine's new Ypsilanti Health Center.
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell speaks at the ribbon-cutting for Michigan Medicine's new Ypsilanti Health Center.
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell speaks at the ribbon-cutting for Michigan Medicine's new Ypsilanti Health Center.
A map of Ypsilanti inside Michigan Medicine's new Ypsilanti Health Center.
A map of Ypsilanti inside Michigan Medicine's new Ypsilanti Health Center.
A waiting room inside Michigan Medicine's new Ypsilanti Health Center.
A waiting room inside Michigan Medicine's new Ypsilanti Health Center.
An examination room inside Michigan Medicine's new Ypsilanti Health Center.
An examination room inside Michigan Medicine's new Ypsilanti Health Center.
An examination room inside Michigan Medicine's new Ypsilanti Health Center.
An examination room inside Michigan Medicine's new Ypsilanti Health Center.
The Maggie's Marketplace food pantry inside Michigan Medicine's new Ypsilanti Health Center.
The Maggie's Marketplace food pantry inside Michigan Medicine's new Ypsilanti Health Center.
Children's books made available at Michigan Medicine's new Ypsilanti Health Center.
Children's books made available at Michigan Medicine's new Ypsilanti Health Center.
A large crowd was on hand Thursday afternoon to cut the ribbon on the long-awaited Michigan Medicine’s Ypsilanti Health Care Center. The official opening is June 2nd.

Situated in the former Eastern Michigan University College of Business Building, the new health center expands its space from 15,000 square feet to 50,000. It’s estimated an additional 20,000 patients a year can be treated at the facility.

Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown says it’s going to be great for the people of the city.

“Number one, the expansion of the location, the actual physical space, allows for more people to get their needs met, not only their physical health, but their mental health needs, as well as the food pantry. It’s incredible for our community.”

The pantry, Maggie’s Marketplace, has distributed over 15,000 pounds of food to patients and the broader community. Its move to the Ypsi Health Center will provide additional space and a freezer.

