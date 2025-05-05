New report says allergy season becoming more extreme with climate change

Allergy season is getting longer and more intense, according to a University of Michigan Health allergist.

In its 2025 Allergy Capitals Report, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) highlights the worsening of allergy seasons due to climate change. Warmer temperatures mean earlier springs and increased pollen counts.

Dr. Mariel Benjamin is an allergist with University of Michigan Health. Despite a colder winter this year, she expects more people will seek help for allergies.

“In general, allergy seasons are expected to be longer and more severe over time due to climate change, which is causing warmer temperatures, as well as increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.”

Benjamin says over-the-counter medications can help, but anyone struggling to breathe or who is wheezing should not hesitate to seek emergency treatment.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

