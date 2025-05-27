Ypsilanti opens new website for FOIA requests

The City of Ypsilanti has a new and easier way for the public to file Freedom of Information Act requests online.

The new portal also lists the procedures to file an FOIA request.

There are limitations. People who are currently incarcerated cannot file, but everyone else is eligible to find information regarding the affairs of government.

City Attorney Randy Barker says it’s a fairly simple operation.

“You punch what you’re looking for, and, as that process goes, it will route it to presumptively the proper department, so that we cut out some of the inefficiencies with getting those in, routing them, getting responses.”

Barker says it’s best to be as specific as possible with a request. Also, most personal information, like an employee’s address, are not accessible through a FOIA request.

