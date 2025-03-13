Michigan DNR reports CWD detected in Washtenaw County deer

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reporting a deer in Washtenaw County has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD.

Washtenaw is now the 15th county in the state where CWD has been identified in the wild deer population. The adult buck was found in Salem Township.

CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer, elk and moose.

DNR laboratory scientist manager Melinda Cosgrove says while there have been no reports of humans contracting CWD through eating venison, it’s best to have the meat tested if you’re a hunter.

“There are a lot of different studies going on to try and see if humans can contract this disease, but it’s kind of the same with any diseased animal. It’s recommended that you don’t consume it. You don’t want to be that first case.”

CWD is caused by prions, a misfolded protein, and is believed to be spread through saliva, blood, urine or feces.

