Michigan House Democrats present funding resolutions to combat bird flu

A coalition of Michigan House Democrats concerned about the spread of avian influenza is hoping to pass several resolutions to address the issue.

Federal cuts from the Trump Administration have slashed resources for researching and combating bird flu.

Representative Carrie Rheingans has a background in health care, including her time as project director for the Michigan Public Health Institute. She says she and her colleagues are trying to be proactive against bird flu before it has any possibility of fusing with the flu.

“So, if a human is infected with both, it’s possible could recombine genetically and really cause a human transmissible pandemic. That’s what we’re trying to prevent.”

The proposed resolutions would fund the Michigan Departments of Natural Resources, Agriculture and Rural Development, and Health and Human Services. Rheingans says this approach will help Michigan better track and treat bird flu in wildlife, livestock and humans.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

