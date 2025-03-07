© 2025 WEMU
Bird Flu

  • WEMU News
    Michigan House Democrats present funding resolutions to combat bird flu
    Ana Longoria
    A coalition of Michigan House Democrats concerned about the spread of avian influenza is hoping to pass several resolutions to address the issue. WEMU’s Ana Longoria has the story.
  • Cathy Thiesen
    Issues of the Environment
    Issues of the Environment: 'Bird flu' hits Washtenaw County
    David Fair
    Bird flu is spreading throughout lower Michigan. In fact, in early February, about 100 dead birds were found in Washtenaw County alone with "highly pathogenic avian influenza" listed as the likely cause. In other parts of the country, bird flu has spread to humans, and recently, the first human death has been attributed to the disease. Cathy Theisen is a retired veterinarian in Washtenaw County and has previously served as an avian influenza first responder. She joined WEMU's David Fair with the latest information and what the future may hold.