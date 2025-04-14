National poll indicates parents feel uninformed about avian flu risks

While human infections from bird flu remain low, a new poll from University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital finds parents find it difficult to find accurate information about disease.

The poll found that while less than 30% of parents are concerned about bird flu spreading to humans, a higher number say the government is not doing enough to prevent the situation from getting worse.

Sarah Clark is co-director of University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital’s National Poll on Children’s Health (Mott Poll). She says a number of factors are needed to stop the virus.

“The government needs to take a couple of key steps, test animals and remove infected ones from the food supply, alert the public to which products need to be recalled or removed from the market, and prevent the spread to humans."

Clark says, in those cases, less than a quarter of parents said they were confident the government would be able to take those steps.

