HighScope nearing approval to renovate closed Ypsilanti church for new community center

If the City Council gives its blessing tonight, a long vacant Ypsilanti church is a step closer to being converted into a Community Learning and Resource Center.

If Council approves the Planned Use Development (PUD) agreement, HighScope will begin renovations to the former Forest Avenue Baptist Church, next to its offices and Gretchen’s House preschool.

HighScope Executive Director of Operations Jannilyn Campos says, if approved, they plan to get moving on construction as soon as the new lot description is registered with the state.

Funding for the initial phase of the project comes from a $1 million grant by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Improvements will include updated bathrooms, windows, electrical, kitchen and cafeteria space, along with the installation of fiber optic internet.

It’s only the first phase of construction. Campos says they hope to get enough funding to eventually renovate the entire building.

