Ypsilanti lays down fiber optic cables for stronger data connections

The City of Ypsilanti is working with several community stakeholders to install fiber optic cables throughout the city.

Ann Arbor SPARK, alongside the City of Ann Arbor, is building up Ypsilanti with a strong data infrastructure to support future economic growth.

Manny Montoya is the cellular infrastructure manager for the City of Ann Arbor. He says data loads in the surrounding Ann Arbor area will become more demanding as technology advances. He adds an efficient fiber optic cable network can help support that.

“Whether that is at your house or needing to do AI, artificial intelligence, where a company uses AI, they need that connectivity and staff connectivity to get what they need.”

Construction will be taking place on Michigan Avenue, North River, and East Cross Street starting in August. The cables will be fully installed by October.

