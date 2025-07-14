© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
City of Ypsilanti to consider changes to Community Benefits Ordinance

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 14, 2025 at 5:19 PM EDT
A rendering of future apartments at 206 Washington Street in Ypsilanti.
Avalon Housing
Ypsilanti was the second municipality in the country after Detroit to pass a Community Benefits Ordinance. On Tuesday, the City Council will consider making some changes to what has already been considered a success.

The Community Benefits Ordinance was adopted in 2018. Under the ordinance, any developer seeking public support, like tax breaks or financial assistance, must negotiate a Community Benefits Agreement with the city.

The agreement ensures residents are given a voice in development decisions. City Council member Amber Fellows says it’s been very successful.

“The Community Benefits Ordinance has made it so that there is more participation and input into the process of making a negotiated deal between the city and the developer and has made it so there is more community trust, more buy-in than in previous times.”

Some of the changes under consideration are to eliminate the sunset provision in the ordinance and to increase the minimum time for community dialogue from 30 days to 60 days.

