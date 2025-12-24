Ticket bot ban in Michigan among flurry of bills signed Tuesday

A new Michigan law signed Tuesday makes it illegal to cheat the system by using automated software, often called "ticket bots," to buy concert or other event tickets.

An accompanying bill also signed into law by Governor Gretchen Whitmer sets the penalty for violations.

It’s already illegal at the federal level to use ticket bots to get around purchase limits, waiting periods, and other safeguards. But that hasn’t stopped high profile cases of scammers snatching up tickets before fans can get them and reselling them for top dollar.

Taylor Swift’s 2022 Eras Tour launch is an often-cited example.

Supporters of the new state law argue Michigan regulators and courts and move faster than the federal government when it comes to catching and preventing ticket bot-related scams.

State lawmakers have tried in past years to pass similar bills. This is the first time the effort has made it to the governor for her signature.

The new laws take effect in March. They set a $5,000 fine for each ticket bought illegally.

