Michigan Senate passes development bills

The Michigan Senate voted Tuesday to expand a program to repurpose land that’s not being used anymore—like old factories or office buildings.

The transformational brownfield program lets businesses that build on those rundown places apply to keep part of the new tax revenue the

development brings in.

The Senate bills would free up more money for the program, create a searchable database of all projects and put more funds toward affordable housing and childcare.

Democratic state Senator Mallory McMorrow says the changes would hold the program more accountable.

“Being able to frankly improve on a program that was working well in the past, to bring more transparency, diversify where these locations can be across the state, and ensure that it is actually being used to be transformative is something that I think is really positive.”

Critics have argued the state shouldn’t be giving large businesses money to build here.

