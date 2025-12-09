Monroe parent files Title IX complaint over alleged transgender athlete

A new Title IX complaint alleges a Michigan high school wrongly let a transgender student compete on a volleyball team this past fall.

State law bans discrimination based on gender identity. But a federal executive order bans transgender athletes from girls’ sports.

Without state lawmakers stepping in, the Michigan High School Athletic Association has kept granting waivers on a case-by-case basis as it’s done for years.

MHSAA spokesperson Geoff Kimmerly says that’s based on several factors like medical records.

“We’re talking about one individual students so they’re all going to be different a little bit in some way and so they’re all going to be unique.”

Only one child received a waiver to play fall sports. The volleyball parent who filed the federal complaint says no trans kids should be allowed to play on girls teams.

LGBTQ rights groups say singling out transgender athletes makes them a target for bullying from adults.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

