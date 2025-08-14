Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation report shows deep divide in housing security

A study commissioned by the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation shows housing continues to be an issue in Washtenaw County.

The study conducted by planning firm CZB states while most households are holding up well, that’s not the case for everyone, particularly those who aren’t part of a county’s higher education economy.

Director of Strategy Development Charles Buki says it’s a challenge for those without a degree.

“I don’t think that there is a housing crisis in the county. I think that there is a huge empirical crisis for single earner households without a B.A., and there are real stresses and real vulnerabilities for about 15% of the households.”

Community Foundation President and CEO Dr. Shannon Polk says the study is just the beginning of the conversation regarding housing solutions. She says they’re dedicated to improving the lives of everyone living in Washtenaw County.

