Ann Arbor’s Rising Hope housing program expanding to help rehouse those with records

The Rising Hope Housing program organizers can help Washtenaw County residents with prior criminal records find housing more effectively thanks to a state grant.

The City of Ann Arbor Housing Commission and Washtenaw Housing Alliance have been given an opportunity to expand the Rising Hope Housing program.

Amanda Carlisle is the executive director of the Washtenaw Housing Alliance. She says securing nearly $300,000 from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity means giving those with criminal records more than just housing choice vouchers.

“The state grant will allow us to house folks without vouchers but who need some assistance to find units in the private market and lease up those units and then get the services that they need to increase their income and maintain housing stability.”

Carlisle says the funding will protect the housing program from future federal budget cuts for the next 18 months.

