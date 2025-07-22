Looming changes to federal housing vouchers could impact Ann Arbor

The Trump administration is proposing changes to the Housing Choice Voucher Program, or Section 8, budget that could impact Ann Arbor’s affordable housing efforts.

Washtenaw County currently receives $25 million annually for housing voucher programs.

Jennifer Hall is the Executive Director for the City of Ann Arbor’s Housing Commission. She says any changes to how the federal government handles affordable housing funding would have a rippling effect throughout the county.

“If we were to have significant cuts in the voucher programs, then it would affect everyone. I mean, it would affect every municipality, it would affect people who are low-income, and it would affect the owners of those properties who would not be receiving those rents.”

Hall says all of this means that the Ann Arbor area needs to build affordable housing that is less expensive to develop. She says this way residents can depend less on vouchers to purchase a place to live.

