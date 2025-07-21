Ann Arbor City Council to vote on Land Use Plan recommendations

The Ann Arbor City Council tonight is expected to vote on a resolution with requests for the Planning Commission regarding the draft Comprehensive Land Use Plan.

The resolution includes several recommendations from the Mayor and Council. It limits heights in residential zoned areas to three stories and no larger than triplexes. It would prevent small apartment buildings and larger scale developments throughout that category.

Mayor Christopher Taylor says the resolution balances the goals of more workforce housing.

“We know that we have an affordability crisis. We know we have a supply crisis. We know that supply and demand is real. And that by increasing housing options throughout the city, we’re going to make the lives of present residents better.”

However, it continues to be a hard sell. John Godfrey with the Ann Arbor Neighborhood Network says the resolution is political window dressing for council members who are realizing there is much opposition to what is being proposed.

