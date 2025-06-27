Ann Arbor Comp Plan critics respond to accusations of false claims

Opponents of the Ann Arbor’s draft Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP) are defending the memo they released this week that was trashed by local officials.

The report states that the latest draft CLUP doesn’t list the city’s two public golf courses and several nature centers as publicly owned parkland and therefore could leave them open to being sold off to developers without first going to voters.

City council members cried foul saying that would never happen. But Ann Arbor Neighborhood Network spokesman John Godfrey says the notion has been brought up during public meetings.

“Council members and planning officials have openly discussed repurposing golf courses and several nature areas for development, instead of preserving these spaces for recreation and their environmental benefits.”

Godfrey says the situation can be resolved by simply correcting the data in the Comp Plan to include golf courses and nature centers.

